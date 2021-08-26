Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, August 26

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Brady (Junior), Garadice, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Michael Brady (Junior), Comagh, Garadice, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and Ballyconnell, Co Cavan on Saturday, August 21st, 2021, suddenly. Son of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Vera, siblings Mark, Michelle, Wayne, Anita & Aaron, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence today (Thursday) from 3 o'clock until 9 o'clock and on Friday from 3 o'clock until 9 o'clock. Removal on Saturday from his residence at 3.30p.m arriving at Lakelands Crematorium for service and cremation at 4.30p.m, going through Main St, Ballyconnell at 3.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to SOSAD C/O Brian Fee undertaker. To view the service log onto www.lakelandscrematorium.ie Live stream password is : Lakelandsfuneral2021

Julia Magee, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



Julia Magee, Portnaquin, Killeshandra, Cavan on Tuesday, 24th August, 2021, peacefully, at Virginia (HSE) Community Health Centre. Julia resided at Virginia Community Health Centre in recent years under the kind and excellent professional care of the staff. She was formerly of Portnaquin, Killeshandra, before leaving to work as a nurse and midwife in Scotland and England. Julia is pre-deceased by her sisters and brothers, and will be missed by her nieces and nephews.

Reposing today, Thursday evening, from 6.00pm until 7.00pm at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan. Removal from Lakelands Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10.15am to St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, to arrive for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at churchtv.ie/killeshandra

Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



The death has occurred of Sr Mercedes O'Donnell, peacefully, on Wednesday, 25th August, at Arás Mhic Suibhne, Mullinasole, surrounded by her loving family, Sr Perpetua O'Donnell, Annie Faulkner and family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private wake for family, community and friends at St Ann's Convent, Ballyshannon, from 3pm to 6pm, Thursday. Funeral Mass, Friday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with interment in Killymard Cemetery, Donegal Town, afterwards. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Arás Mhic Suibhne Patient Comfort Fund.

George Oliver McKeon, Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

George Oliver McKeon, Cleen, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 22nd August, 2021. Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by his parents George and Mary-Lizzie, sister Rita, recently deceased brother-in-law Patsy Brennan and his nephew Donald. George will be very sadly missed and fondly remembered by his niece Patricia (Raftery, Castlerea) and her husband John, niece-in-law Jessie, grandniece Saoirse, cousins, good neighbours and his many friends from far and wide.

Requiem Mass today, Thursday, at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Ds sad time.

May they all Rest in Peace.