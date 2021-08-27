High level of virus transmitting in Ireland says Dr Holohan

Coronavirus Covid-19
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,875 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 326 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Ireland’s fourteen-day incidence is currently 531 per 100,000. This means that as per ECDC categorisation, Ireland is now classified as dark red with incidence higher than 500 per 100,000. This demonstrates that there is presently a high level of virus transmitting in Ireland. With so much disease circulating in the community the reality is that if you are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated you are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and potentially becoming very unwell.
"Today and over this weekend, the HSE are operating walk-in COVID-19 vaccination centres right across the country for anyone aged 12 years and older. This increased opportunity for vaccination is a real sign of hope and I strongly encourage anyone who has not yet attended for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to avail of these vaccination centres this weekend. Please make sure to take up your second dose of vaccine as soon as it is offered to you. These vaccines are very safe and effective at protecting against the worst effects of COVID-19.
