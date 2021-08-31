Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area

Myra Dolan (née Hunt), Furnace, Dromod, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Myra Dolan nee Hunt, Furnace, Dromod, Co. Leitrim August 31st 2021 peacefully at her home following a illness borne with great courage and dignity. Beloved wife and best friend of Ciaran and dear mother to Nicola Reynolds, Nadine Charles and in earlier years to her brother Martin, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons in law John and David, her grandchildren Laila, Jack, Emmy, Bobby, Sophie and Sadie, her extended family and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Packie Joe Cafferty, Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Packie Joe Cafferty, Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim Sunday 29th August 2021 peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his loving wife; Mona, his infant daughter; Nuala, sister; Ellie Rose and his brother Frank. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son; Aidan, daughters; Maura (Gilbane), Monica (Quinn) and Patricia (O’Dowd), sister; Ann (Nancy) (London)’ brother-in-law; Connie (USA), daughter-in-law; Evelyn, sons-in-law, Bernard, James and Richard, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbour and friends. Packie Joe’s cortege will travel past "Murphy’s of Gorvagh" to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Tuesday 31st August 2021 for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Packie Joe’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohil

Pat Horan, Deechomade, Ballymote, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Mayo

The death has occurred of Pat Horan, Deechomade, Ballymote and formerly of Ballaghaderreen, Co. Mayo, suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his wife Rita, brother John, sister Angela Ryan, mother-in-law Margaret Reynolds, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Thomas Sheridan, Kildallan, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Thomas Sheridan, London & formerly Kildallan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. August 20th 2021 in London. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Lorraine, her mother Joanne, his partner Joyce, his brothers Liam(Anne), Eugene(Caroline), sisters Bernadette(Dublin), Philomena(Mick, Dublin), Patricia(Dublin), Majella(Michael, Glenties), Martina(Barry, Drumbrawn, Cloverhill), nieces, nephews, relatives and all his good friends in England.Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal from the funeral home on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock arriving at St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan via Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Ballyconnell. Due to government & HSE guidelines the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.

May they all Rest in Peace