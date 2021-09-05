Search

05/09/2021

Lifeboat alerted to assist with a medical evacuation from Bundoran beach

Lifeboat alerted to assist with a medical evacuation from a beach in Donegal

Tullan Strand near Bundoran

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI lifeboat was requested to assist with a medical evacuation from Tullan Strand in Bundoran yesterday, Saturday. September 4.

A request was received from the National Ambulance Service via Malin Head Coast Guard for assistance from shore crew to extract a casualty who had fallen. 

While the lifeboat was not launched on this occasion, a number of volunteer crew attended to assist with extraction to the waiting ambulance where the casualty was transferred to Sligo University Hospital. 

The crew are trained in casualty care with a number of them qualified advanced paramedics. 

They exercise twice weekly for many different scenarios both on and off the water with other agencies and are often called on to assist other agencies during incidents of this nature.  

Man jailed in Sydney for fatal crash that killed Leitrim man

Most Popular

Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

Georgia S. Visnyei, dreamt about working with coffee since she was a child and began a coffee roastery, with a dedicated cafe called Cafe Lounge

Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media