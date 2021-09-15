24 Covid deaths reported over the past week

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,185 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 292 people in hospital who have tested positive for the disease, a reduction of 17 since yesterday. Of these, 65 are being treated in intensive care, a rise of five.

There has been a total of 5,179 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 24 deaths newly notified in the past week.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: "Covid-19 vaccines are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have fundamentally changed the risk profile of this disease.

"Since 1 April, approximately 4 out of every 5 people admitted to ICU and approximately 3 out of every 4 deaths with Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated.

"It remains vital that those who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine do so at the earliest opportunity.

"If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19."

The 14-day incidence of the disease has reduced to just over 413 cases for every 100,000 people. The five day moving average is 1,212.

The counties with the highest rates are Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan.

There were 1,304 new infections reported in Northern Ireland alongside 10 further deaths. Over the summer the death rate there was five times that of the Republic.