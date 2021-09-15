Search

15/09/2021

24 Covid deaths reported over the past week

Covid update:

Leitrim's Covid-19 update

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,185 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 292 people in hospital who have tested positive for the disease, a reduction of 17 since yesterday. Of these, 65 are being treated in intensive care, a rise of five.

There has been a total of 5,179 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 24 deaths newly notified in the past week.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: "Covid-19 vaccines are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have fundamentally changed the risk profile of this disease.

"Since 1 April, approximately 4 out of every 5 people admitted to ICU and approximately 3 out of every 4 deaths with Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated.

"It remains vital that those who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine do so at the earliest opportunity.

"If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19."

The 14-day incidence of the disease has reduced to just over 413 cases for every 100,000 people. The five day moving average is 1,212.

The counties with the highest rates are Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan.

There were 1,304 new infections reported in Northern Ireland alongside 10 further deaths. Over the summer the death rate there was five times that of the Republic.

Marc MacSharry sensationally resigns from Fianna Fáil parliamentary party

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media