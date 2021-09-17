IT Sligo welcomes students back on campus

IT Sligo welcomed back many of its students on campus through a very special induction. This is the first time the institute has had to organise an induction event for existing students as many of our second years are on campus for the first time ever!

The induction day titled #ITSBack included information kiosks of available services and supports to students. Regular campus tours were also held to give some of our students their first experience of campus life.

All activities took place in a custom-built marquee on campus for extra safety and convenience – along with guided campus tours to (re-)introduce students to the Institute facilities.

For those who couldn’t attend in person, the event was live-streamed on the day through local presenter and former IT Sligo student, Brendan Tierney.

#ITSBack! was organised by the newly-created Office of Student Success at the Institute and has the full support of the Institute and the Students’ Union.

Aleksandra Purgal (Sligo) studying App Design & user experience and Eibhia Ní Mhuireagáin (Manorhamilton) studying - International Sales & Marketing and holder of the IT Sligo Chess Sports Scholarship, stand at the new mural at IT Sligo by local artist "Friz" to celebrate the return of students on campus.

IT Sligo President Dr Brendan McCormack expressed his delight in welcoming students back on campus for the new academic year at IT Sligo: "This year we will have a significant increase in face-to-face teaching on campus and students can look forward to a return to a fuller student experience both academically and socially".

Incoming ITSSU President Dáire Martin is optimistic about the year ahead: "I hope for a year that is completely incomparable to the last, filled with an on-campus experience and that truly makes up for the previous 18 months".

The Students’ Union ‘intend on hitting the ground running to restore as much normality as possible for the exciting months ahead. We have all been working extremely hard behind the scenes to ensure that the students’ voice is at the heart of any decision-making regarding campus return. ITSSU are delighted to welcome students back to the grounds of IT Sligo and by working together with the institute, aspire to get our college experience back to the one we all know and love, safely’.

It’s an exciting time for the Institute with new building developments on campus and the imminent announcement about establishment of the Technological University for the West and North-West with partners in GMIT and LYIT. As Dr McCormack notes, this means that “all our students will now graduate with a University qualification”.

The institute will be hosting an induction day for first years this coming Wednesday and Thursday, 22nd and 23rd of September.