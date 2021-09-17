Overcrowding and under staffing in Sligo A&E is at crisis point

Martin Kenny, Sinn Fein TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal, yesterday in the Dáil raised the issue of overcrowding and under staffing in the accident and emergency department in Sligo University Hospital.

Deputy Kenny said, "I have been contacted by nursing staff from the A&E department and patients who have attended A&E in Sligo University Hospital. Staff in the A&E are at breaking point. I have emails from nurses during the summer who state that they are so understaffed in the A&E that they are lucky to get a 30 minute break in 13 hour shift.

"One nurse told me today that at 3:30 yesterday 71 patients went through the A&E department since 8am that morning. There were only 5 nurses and 3 care assistants to look after these 71 patients.

"Last week I witnessed it myself when I had to bring my son to A&E with a broken finger he got playing hurling. Patients who were on trolleys were moved onto chairs during the day and then back onto the trolley that night while they waited for a bed.

"This is a totally unacceptable situation both for patients and nurses. These nurses are excellent at their jobs and provide great care but the working conditions in Sligo University Hospital is causing them fatigue and stress which is affecting their health physically and mentally.

"I understand that there is a promise of an additional 8 nursing staff by the end of September but unfortunately we have heard these types of promises before. We need additional nursing staff in Sligo A&E and we need them now. The hospital and the HSE must act now to resolve this crisis and prevent it from getting worse."

https://www.facebook.com/ martinkennysinnfein/videos/ 264050285583181