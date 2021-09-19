3 Leitrim projects to benefit from communities integration funding

Three Leitrim projects are to receive funding under the Communities Integration Fund 2021 which supports local community-based organisations across Ireland to play a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees.
Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, T.D., announced the 111 community projects set to receive funding including three in Co Leitrim:
Mohill Family Support Centre for a community integration day (€1,000);
Friends of asylum seekers in Ballinamore will receive €5,000 for their project which is integration through diversity outdoors;
Leitrim volunteer centre will receive €5,000 for a project entitled intercultural leadership programme.
Local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan has welcomed the funding announced.
“Local community-based initiatives, such as those awarded funding, can play a vital role in supporting new arrivals through this transition period, providing them with the opportunity to connect with their new community and to realise their full potential,” he said.
