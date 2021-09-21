Search

21/09/2021

Vaccines proving very effective as number of people in hospital declines

Almost 70% of our population is now fully vaccinated, says CMO

Reporter:

news reporter

The Department of Health has this afternoon reported there are 1,423 new cases of Covid-19. 

286 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in hospitals around the country, down 11 from yesterday.

63 of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, unchanged since yesterday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said in a statement today that vaccines are providing "very effective protection" from severe illness and had "fundamentally changed the risk profile of Covid-19 in Ireland".

"It is important that all of us receive our COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to us," he said.

"If you display cold or flu like symptoms like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose, self-isolate immediately. Please do not meet up with others or attend events, work or school. Arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible."

Three producers from Leitrim shortlisted for the final awards next month

Chance to nominate a Leitrim volunteer for special award

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond?

Celebrity chef in Leitrim filming new TV show

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media