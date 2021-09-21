Vaccines proving very effective as number of people in hospital declines

The Department of Health has this afternoon reported there are 1,423 new cases of Covid-19.
286 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in hospitals around the country, down 11 from yesterday.
63 of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, unchanged since yesterday.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said in a statement today that vaccines are providing "very effective protection" from severe illness and had "fundamentally changed the risk profile of Covid-19 in Ireland".
"It is important that all of us receive our COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to us," he said.
"If you display cold or flu like symptoms like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose, self-isolate immediately. Please do not meet up with others or attend events, work or school. Arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.