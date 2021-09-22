Search

22/09/2021

Leitrim resident whose step-daughter went missing in Spain charged with assault in Carrick

Carrick-on-Shannon Court

Leitrim resident whose step-daughter went missing in Spain charged with assault in Carrick

David Mahon, 51, Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim is charged with assault causing harm

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

A Carrick-On-Shannon resident, whose step-daughter went missing in Spain more than a decade ago, has appeared in court charged with assaulting another man. 

David Mahon, 51, Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim is charged with assault causing harm to Jim Fahy at Breffni Crescent in the town on August 26. 

His step-daughter, Amy Fitzpatrick, vanished as she walked home on New Year’s night in 2008, on the Costa Del Sol. 

Mahon was accompanied in the district court yesterday for the brief hearing by Amy’s mother, Audrey Fitzpatrick, with whom he is living in Carrick-on-Shannon. 

Sergeant Michael Gallagher told the court that the DPP had directed trial by indictment at the circuit court. 

The DPP was consenting for the defendant to be returned for trial to the next sitting of the circuit court. 

The case was adjourned until October 22 for service of the book of evidence. 

Defence counsel Reg Garrett sought and was granted disclosure  in advance of the serving of the book of evidence. 

The disclosure was to be made to Tony Collier, solicitor of Ferry’s solicitors. 

The defendant’s bail was varied on condition that he keep a curfew between 12am and 4am as he worked a night shift.   

He was also told to tell the gardai  when he went to Dublin for medical treatment and when he went to visit his elderly father. 

The defendant was told to notify the gardai if he was staying overnight in Dublin.  

Legal aid was granted to Tony Collier of Ferry’s solicitors. 

The case was put back to October 22 for service of the book of evidence. 

