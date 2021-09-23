Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, September 23

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kitty Dixon, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kitty Dixon, nee Devitt, 27 Naomh Padraig, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Knockacoosan, Drumkeerin and Preston, Lancashire, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Andy (Belmullet), loving mother to Sean (predeceased), Andrew and Angela, sisters Ange (predeceased) and Ann, brothers Brendan and John Joe (predeceased) Hughie and Martin, loving grandmother to Callum, Cadhlá, Erin and Niamh, her many friends, relatives and neighbours in the nursing community across Ireland and the UK.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Thursday evening from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00pm in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Jackson, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim & New York

Mary Jackson (nee Wrynn), Tarmon, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim & Maspeth, New York, peacefully at Flushing Hospital, New York. Beloved daughter of Eileen and the late Michéal. Deeply regretted by her husband Peter and her daughters Emma and Katie, brothers Seamus and Joseph, sisters Siobhan (McGlone), Carmel (Kane) and Breege (O’Connor), sister in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 23rd September, at 10.30am in St. Mary’s Church (Winfield) 70-20 47th Avenue, Woodside, New York. Burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery, Woodside, NY.

Declan (Needy) Gill, Dublin / Drumsna, Co Leitrim

Declan (Needy) Gill, Whitechurch Close, Ballyboden, Dublin 16 and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim on September 20th 2021 suddenly but peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Geraldine (Ger), devoted dad to Stephen, Carl, Holly and the late James and baby Declan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, mother Mary, Dad P.J., father-in-law Liam, brother Brendan, sister Geraldine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (Sept 24th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (September 25th) to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilmashogue Cemetery. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link https://ballinteerparish.ie/ The funeral cortege will leave the family home at approximately 9.40am for those who would like to pay their respects to Declan and family. For anyone that will attend the funeral a s a mark of respect to Declan can you please wear bright colourful clothing.

Joan Walsh, Pennsylvania, USA and Moyne, Co Longford

Joan Walsh (née Dalton), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA and formerly Clonelly, Moyne, Co. Longford. Joan died peacefully on September 15, 2021, in St Mary's Hospital, Langhorne, USA. She is predeceased by her husband David, parents John and Winifred, siblings Phyllis (Simone), Mary Jo (Conboy) and Frances (Mahon). Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons David (Lisa) and Corey, grandchildren Quin and Jane Maggie, brother and sisters Betty (Bulter) USA, Patricia (Mellody, USA), Sean Dalton (Newtownforbes, Longford) and Marie (Mulligan, London, UK), nephews, nieces, cousins (UK, Ireland, USA), neighbours and friends. Family and friends are invited to call from 9.30 until 11 am on September 24th at St James J. Dougherty Funeral Home. Inc, 2200 Trenton Rd, Levittown where her memorial service will be held at 11 am. Interment is private No flowers please.

John Spelman, Ballaghaderreen / Boyle, Co Roscommon

John Spelman, Dublin Road, Ballaghaderreen, and late of St. Patrick's Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Friday, September 17th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the management and staff of Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mona, brother Pat, sisters Maeve and Elsie. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son Jack, daughter Cathy, sister Irene, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many friends in Oakwood and Spelman's Motel, especially Bernie and Gay. Removal from his residence Thursday morning at 10.30 o'c to arrive at The Cathedral of The Annunciation and St. Nathy, Ballaghaderreen for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery. John's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Kilgarriff Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Sean McConnell, Killashandra, Co Cavan

Sean McConnell, Railway Road, Killashandra and formerly Doogarry and London. Peacefully at the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tommy and Frank, sisters Liz and Mary, sister-in-law Ellie, brother-in-law Peter, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from Lawlors Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet on Thursday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen (Kate) Ramsey, Calry, Co Sligo

Kate, Kathleen (Kate) Ramsey (née McNamee) Faughts Lane, Calry, Co Sligo / Aghyaran, Co Tyrone, peacefully, in the arms of her loving children and in the tender care of the staff at the Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Recently bereaved by her beloved husband and soul mate, Gabriel. She will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted daughters and sons Lenita, Orpha, Gabriel, Benjamin and Tamara, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law Dante, Réamonn, Glenn, Michelle and Leanne, her adored and adoring grandchildren Luke, Scott, Isabella, Hugo and Isla, siblings Margaret, Neil, Johnny, Annie and Peter, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral will arrive to St. Colmcille's Church, Rathcormac, Co Sligo on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30am followed by burial in Rathcormac Cemetery afterwards. The funeral mass can be streamed live by following the link below: https://www.churchservices.tv/rathcormac

May they all Rest in Peace.