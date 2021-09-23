Garda drugs unit seize thousands of cigarettes at commercial premises in Longford

Thousands of cigarettes seized at commercial premises in Longford town
Thousands of cigarettes, along with a quantity of tobacco, was seized at a commercial premises in Longford town following a search by gardaí from the divisional drugs unit.
Gardaí from Longford, Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from Revenue customs dog Bailey, seized 5160 cigarettes and17 pouches of tobacco at a commercial premises in Longford town on Monday, September 20.
The seizure was made as part of an intelligence led operation where cigarettes with a saleable value of €3,870 and the tobacco with a saleable value of €680 were seized.
The total loss to the exchequer is calculated at €3,575.
An Garda Síochána are liaising with Revenue in this matter and investigations are ongoing.
