Covid figures released today

The Department of Health has been notified of 1,459 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 296 people in hospital, which is up 14 on yesterday.

The Dept said there are 65 patients in ICU, which is unchanged since yesterday.

In Northern Ireland, a further six patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died. The Department of Health also reported another 1,020 positive cases of the virus in the region.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that while there has been a significant increase in the numbers of children referred for Covid testing since the school term resumed, he said "there has only been a relatively modest increase in the detection of cases in the school-going age group".

In a statement released this afternoon, Dr Holohan said: "We have also seen the associated positivity rate [in this age group] recently decrease from 16% to 5% which is very reassuring."

He said that contact tracing of close contacts in childcare facilities and primary schools and testing of asymptomatic close contacts in these settings will no longer be necessary from tomorrow.

"Children aged 12 years or under, who are identified as close contacts in childcare and educational settings or other non-household settings and who are asymptomatic will no longer be required to routinely restrict movements," said Dr Holohan.

He added that children who are identified as household close contacts will still be required to restrict movements and be tested.