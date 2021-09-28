Successful Coffee Morning in The Sheemore Lounge

Marian Cooney, Teresa Gibbons and Shirley O'Regan, Keshcarrigan supporting coffee morning. Photos by Noreen Gaffney
Proprietors Tommy and Mary McNamara, hosted their very successful Annual Coffee Morning in aid of the North West Hospice at the Sheemore Lounge Kilclare, on Thursday last.
Margaret Foley, Kilclare and Veronica Burke, Aghacashel pictured supporting the coffee morning in aid of North West Hospice at the Sheemore Lounge.
Fran Gregory, Anne Marie Whitlow, Theresa McCrann, proprietor Mary McNamara, Jennifer Kelly, Patricia Scholvinck and Paul Byrne in attendance at the coffee morning in the Sheemore Lounge, Kilclare.
