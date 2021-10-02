Search

02/10/2021

Leitim man told gardai they were ‘only ‘a shower of c**ts’

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court hears motorcyclist cleared of careless driving “very lucky to be with us”

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

A Carrick-on-Shannon resident has been convicted and fined for public order matters, at the local district court.
25-year-old Liam Rynn, Keenaghan, Carrick-on-Shannon pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and a danger to himself and others and using threatening and abusive behaviour at Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on January 5 last year.
He was also charged with criminal damage to the garda station.
This charge was struck out when €100 was in court to pay for cleaning in the station.


Sergeant Michael Gallagher told the court that Garda Cafferky was dealing with a matter on Bridge Street when the defendant intervened.
He was told to leave but did not and said that gardai were only a shower of c…s.
The defendant had one previous conviction for possession of drugs which was dealt with by the Probation Act.
Defence solicitor Elaine Syron said her client had a lot of drink and had no memory of the incident.
He was working as a carpenter in England and had travelled back to meet the charges.
He would not be troubling the court.


Judge Deirdre Gearty said the defendant’s behaviour was “very ugly”
She added that him saying he did not remember did not impress the court as this is “something that is told in court day in and day out”.
The judge fined the defendant €200 on the threatening and abusive behaviour charge and took the charge of being drunk and a danger to himself and others into consideration.

