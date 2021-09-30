Today's Covid figures released which also show 102 deaths in September

Today's new cases of Covid-19 announced
There have been 17 Covid-19 deaths in the week to last Tuesday, official figures show.
It brings the number of deaths in September to 102, which is the highest monthly number since March.
The mean age of those who died in the past week was 76 years.
All 17 deaths reported had a date of death in the week to 28 September.
The total number of deaths in Ireland from the pandemic is 5,249 according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre report.
Over 86% of those who have died had underlying conditions.
Of the total number of deaths, over 94% were confirmed as due to Covid-19; 3.3% were possibly due to Covid-19 and 1.8% were probably due to the disease.
Latest figures also show 1271 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 8am today, 297 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.