Search

30/09/2021

Today's Covid figures released which also show 102 deaths in September

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Another rise in Louth Covid-19 cases reported

Today's new cases of Covid-19 announced

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

There have been 17 Covid-19 deaths in the week to last Tuesday, official figures show.

It brings the number of deaths in September to 102, which is the highest monthly number since March.

The mean age of those who died in the past week was 76 years.

All 17 deaths reported had a date of death in the week to 28 September.

The total number of deaths in Ireland from the pandemic is 5,249 according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre report.

Over 86% of those who have died had underlying conditions.

Of the total number of deaths, over 94% were confirmed as due to Covid-19; 3.3% were possibly due to Covid-19 and 1.8% were probably due to the disease.

Latest figures also show 1271 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.  As of 8am today, 297 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media