Cross Border Task Force tackles rural crime

On Thursday last, September 30, a planned Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force Operation tackling rural crime was conducted along border counties.
This operation was conducted with the PSNI, Revenue Commissioners and Gardaí from Louth, Cavan/Monaghan, Sligo/Leitrim, and Donegal divisions and ASU.
The operation involved a high visibility checkpoints with An Garda Siochana, Revenue and the PSNI working together to detect and prevent crime whilst providing reassurance to the public.
During the operation four vehicles were seized by An Garda Síochána for road traffic offences. Revenue detected 5 marked mineral oil offences and one VRT offence. #JATF See Less
