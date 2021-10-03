Search

03/10/2021

Man remanded in custody over alleged stabbing in Longford town

Gardaí to send file to DPP as second man arrested is released without charge

Longford stabbing

Grigorijus Sibika being led into court this evening

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

A Lithuanian man has appeared at a special court sitting yesterday evening charged in connection to a serious stabbing in Longford town that left another man in hospital.

 

Fifty-one-year-old Grigorijus Sibika, Top Flat, Keanes Garage, Strokestown Road, Longford was brought before a special sitting of Longford District Court following an incident at the aforementioned address last night.

Garda Peter Doherty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution to Judge Deirdre Gearty.

He said the accused made no reply after caution when charging him with Section 3 assault causing harm shortly before 9pm.

Mr Sibika, who was wearing a white top and dark trousers, sat quietly in the custody suite as details of the case were relayed to him through an interpreter.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client, who is on disability benefit, would not be making a bail application at this stage.

Judge Gearty, in granting legal aid to Mr Sibika, remanded him in custody to a sitting of Longford District Court next Tuesday.

A second man, aged in his 40s, arrested in connection to the alleged stabbing incident, has since been released without charge ahead of a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media