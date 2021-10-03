Search

03/10/2021

Leitrim woman passes away in her 104th year

Drumkeerin's Annie Cullen celebrates 101st birthday

Annie Cullen from Drumkeerin pictured last year celebrating her 100th birthday. Last weekend Annie turned 101!

Reporter:

news reporter

The death has occurred of Annie Cullen (née Higgins) from Cornacloy, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, peacefully, in her 104th year, at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton on Sunday, October 3rd.

Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny and son Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Mary Davitt (Joe), Ann O'Rourke (Hugh), Noeleen McCaffrey (Pat); sons Francie (Joan) and Fintan (Gabrielle), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son in law, Ann and Hugh O'Rourke, Knockacoosan, Drumkeerin, on Monday from 4.00pm until 8.00pm, for family and friends. Annie's remains will leave Ann and Hugh's residence on Monday evening at 9.00pm to repose overnight in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.00pm with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. 

May Annie Rest In Peace.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media