Leitrim woman passes away in her 104th year

Annie Cullen from Drumkeerin pictured last year celebrating her 100th birthday. Last weekend Annie turned 101!
The death has occurred of Annie Cullen (née Higgins) from Cornacloy, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, peacefully, in her 104th year, at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton on Sunday, October 3rd.
Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny and son Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Mary Davitt (Joe), Ann O'Rourke (Hugh), Noeleen McCaffrey (Pat); sons Francie (Joan) and Fintan (Gabrielle), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son in law, Ann and Hugh O'Rourke, Knockacoosan, Drumkeerin, on Monday from 4.00pm until 8.00pm, for family and friends. Annie's remains will leave Ann and Hugh's residence on Monday evening at 9.00pm to repose overnight in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin.
Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.00pm with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.
May Annie Rest In Peace.
