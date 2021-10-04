Director returned for trial in connection with peat slide that killed County Leitrim engineer

A County Kerry company director is facing six charges in connection with a landslide of peat that resulted in the death of a County Leitrim engineer in County Sligo in 2016.

Denis Moriarty, The Kerries Ltd of Monavalley Business Park Monavalley, Tralee, County Kerry appeared before Siigo District Court last Thursday where he was served with a book of evidence for circuit court trial.

Patrick McCaffrey (37) from Rossinver, Co Leitrm died on the evening of December 12 2016 after a landslide on the Sligo-Roscommon border where groundworks for wind farm turbines were being carried out on Kilronan Mountain about three miles from the County Roscommon village of Ballyfarnon.

Mr McCaffrey, a married man, had been with the company for about a year.

He was on the ground and not operating any machinery when an area of bog shifted and trapped him.

It took seven hours for a rescue crew to find his body.

At the time communities in Sligo, Roscommon and Leitrim were in shock after the big landslide which took the life of Mr McCaffrey.



Denis Moriarty is charged that on or about December 12 2016, at Derrysallagh Wind Farm Glen, County Sligo, he failed to ensure the health and welfare of his employees in that he failed to manage and conduct work activities in relation to the construction of a temporary road linking an existing temporary road to a berm at that location in an unsafe manner and that the construction of the road was unsafe and that he failed get an appropriate assessment and design from a geo technical engineer before the road was built so that a risk of a landslide of peat would be eliminated and that the road built by him was a floating road built in a high risk area of peatland.



He is facing three further identical charges with the addition in each charge, that a Patrick McCaffrey died as a result of the defendant failing to ensure the health, welfare and safety of his employees on the same date and at the same location.

The defendant is facing two further identical charges, in that he is charged with failing to ensure the health and welfare of his employees by failing to provide a system of work that was planned, organised, performed, maintained and revised as appropriate so as not to be a risk to health welfare and safety and that he failed to get an assessment and design for the road from a geo-technical engineer so that a risk of a landslide of peat would be eliminated and that the road built by him was a floating road built in a high risk area of peatland, on the same date and at the same location.



Garda Pauric Connaghan gave evidence of serving the book of evidence on the defendant at the court.

Sligo State Solicitor Elisa McHugh said there were six charges in the book of evidence.

They came to four volumes, the court heard.

Ms McHugh applied for the defendant to be returned for trial to the next sitting of Sligo Circuit Court on November 16.

Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded the defendant on bail until that date.

There were no conditions on the bail.