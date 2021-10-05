Search

05/10/2021

Irish Water replacing old water mains in Leckaun

Works due to begin in the coming days

Reporter:

news reporter

The community of Leckaun in north Co Leitrim can look forward to a more reliable water supply with water mains replacement works due to begin in the coming days. 

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, will replace 425 metres of ageing mains, which are prone to leakage, at Newtownmanor, Leckaun.

New high density plastic pipes will be installed along the L4151 from Newtownmanor Community Hall to Leckaun Crossroads.  These will improve the reliability of the water supply for customers who have been affected by water outages. New water service connections from the water main in the road to customers’ boundaries will also be laid. 

Outlining the benefits of the works, Declan Cawley, Networks Regional Lead with Irish Water, said: “These essential works will strengthen the water network. The immediate impact will see an improvement in water supply with reduced leakage rates and unplanned outages when bursts occur.”

Declan Cawley, Networks Regional Lead with Irish Water

Farrans Construction Ltd will carry out the works on behalf of Irish Water with a completion date in November. 

To deliver the essential works some short term outages may be necessary. However, to minimise the impact on customers, areas of work will be limited to short sections and notice will be given prior to any planned outages.To facilitate the safe delivery of works, traffic management will also be in place.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause,” Declan added.  

Irish Water’s customer care helpline 1800 278 278 is open 24/7 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. 

