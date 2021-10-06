Main Street in Mohill reopens this morning

Works being carried out on the old Clarke's Hotel in Mohill. Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Main Street in Mohill is reopening to traffic fully this morning, Wednesday, from 11am.
The street had been closed as a safety measure for a number of weeks following dangerous defects to the old Clarke's Hotel building in the town.
Structural engineers had liaised with Leitrim County Council to carry out remedial works to make the building safe and it no longer poses a threat to public safety.
The Main Street had been closed for four weeks as a safety precaution. Picture: Willie Donnellan
