Warm tributes paid to the late Judge Denis McLoughlin

Warm tributes were paid at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court in memory of the late highly respected District Court Judge Denis McLoughlin, who sadly passed away on September 23.

The late Judge Denis McLoughlin

Judge McLoughlin’s untimely passing shocked and stunned so many of his colleagues, who remembered him with great fondness and respect when he served in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court many years ago.

Judge Deirdre Gearty, who was a former class-mate of the deceased judge in UCD, said she was still in shock at his passing and was speaking with him by telephone on the day before as they were both due to attend a judicial gathering last Friday.

Judge Gearty told Carrick court that she and the court passed on their deepest sympathies to his wife Marie and their three boys.

Leitrim State Solicitor Noel Farrell, on behalf of the bar and his colleagues, said that they too were shocked to hear of the passing of such a relatively young man.

Mr Farrell asked the court to pass on their condolences at his passing.

The solicitor said he had got to know Judge McLoughlin from sitting in Carrick and elsewhere and Judge McLoughlin had actually sat in Carrick about a month ago.

“Judge McLoughlin was a very calm man, and very soft spoken and brought an atmosphere of calm to the court which can be contentious at times and was needed.

“The judge could be very patient and would allow matters to be put back if he through that was necessary but when the time came for a decision, that was done emphatically.

“And when, after listening patiently to all sides, Judge McLoughlin said, ‘I will tell you what I am going to do,’ that was that!

And when pressed on his decision there was no change.

“But Judge McLoughlin was a very calm and patient man and was a very nice judge to appear before,” Mr Farrell said.

Sergeant Michael Gallagher said he wanted to pay tribute to Judge McLoughlin on behalf of his garda colleagues who conveyed their deepest sympathy to his wife and family.

Sergeant Gallagher said he had often appeared before Judge McLoughlin and always “made you feel comfortable.”

The judge was always a “straight-talking no- nonsense type of guy” and was always very fair.

Cavan-based barrister Karen Walsh said Judge McLoughlin would often deal with big numbers of family law cases with great patience and compassion.

He often dealt with up to 150 cases in total in a day and would often sit late to make sure that everything was dealt with, she said.

Aoife Brennan, on behalf of the Courts Service, said they were deeply shocked at his passing.

“He was regularly here, and we got to know him quite well and was so courteous and obliging. He was a pleasure to work with,” she said.

On behalf of the press, Gerry McLaughlin said that Judge McLoughlin embodied Cardinal John Henry Newman’s idea of a gentleman as one “who tries to cause everyone the least possible pain.”

“He was a gentleman and a gentle man, and I remember him from Sligo District Court about a decade ago where he had a quiet but exceptional presence.

“Mr Gerry McGovern nailed it when he said you could never tell which way Judge McLoughlin was going to go in a particular case.

“I suspect that he would also have made a brilliant poker player.

“But he was always a great calming and fair presence in court and treated all equally,” said Mr McLaughlin.

Fear mór a bhí ann, fear l'eannta a bhí ann, fear láidir a bhí ann, fear lách a bhí ann, ach thar aon ní eile, fear uasal a bhí ann.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.