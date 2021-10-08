Sligo man returned for trial to circuit court

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
A Sligo man has been returned for trial to the next sitting of Roscommon Circuit Court, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
40-year-old Martin Sweeney, with court document addresses of Mulberry Park, Ballinode, Sligo and Cloonacool Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, is charged with stealing €200 from Anita Moss on September 20 2019 at Timpawn, Arigna, Co Roscommon.
He is also charged that on September 30 last year at Kilronan Castle, Keadue, Boyle stole by deception and did not pay for accommodation and food to the value of €120 from Kilronan Castle.
Roscommon State Solicitor Kieran Madigan told the court that the books of evidence had been served on the defendant at Carrick District Court. The defendant was represented by counsel Pat O’Sullivan.
He was returned for trial to the next sitting of Roscommon Circuit Court on October 20. Permission was granted for a Junior Counsel at the circuit court.
