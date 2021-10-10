Returned for trial at Circuit Court

A Co Leitrim man has been returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on assault charges.

Vincent Magee, Tawlaghmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim is charged with assaulting Stephen McGushin causing him harm at O’Brien’s Pub Glebe Street, Mohill on December 22,2019.

On the same date and same location, he is facing an identical charge in respect of Michael Keegan.

Leitrim State Solicitor Noel Farrell said the book of evidence had been served in Carrick district court last Thursday morning.

Mr Farrell said he was applying for the defendant to be returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on November 9.

The defendant was returned for trial and remanded on continuing bail on his own bond of €200 on condition that he does not interfere with any witnesses and have no contact whatsoever with any of the alleged victims.

The defendant was represented by solicitor John McGuinness and permission was granted for a junior counsel at the circuit court.