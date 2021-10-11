16,000 chickens killed in fire at Belcoo, Co Fermanagh

Investigations into the cause of a major farm shed fire which killed 16,000 chickens Sunday morning, October 10 near Belcoo are underway.
A spokesperson from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "NIFRS were called to an incident at Marble Arch Road, Belcoo at 7.26am. A Water tanker and appliances from Belleek, Enniskillen and Irvinestown stations attended the scene.
"Firefighters using Breathing Apparatus and Water Jets worked in difficult conditions to bring the large shed fire under control by 3.50pm.
"Unfortunately, 16,000 chickens were killed in the incident. Investigation into the cause is ongoing."
Belcoo in Co Fermanagh is a border town, across the bridge from Blacklion, Co Cavan.
