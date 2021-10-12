Search

12/10/2021

Covid-19: 1,466 new cases confirmed, 402 in hospital

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,466 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 402 people being treated in hospital for the virus, an increase of two on yesterday.

Of these, 73 patients are in intensive care units, down two from yesterday.

In Northern Ireland, 1,278 positive cases and six deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate for Covid-19 in the community has started to rise, according to the Health Service Executive National Lead for Testing and Tracing.

Niamh O'Beirne said the rate is currently at 10%, with some counties reporting rates of up to 15%, adding that there has been a change in the trend in the past six or seven days.

There is a growing concern about the spread of covid in the community again. People aged in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, who are unvaccinated are also more likely to end up in hospital and that currently about 40-50% of those who test positive are not vaccinated.

