Minister Heather Humphreys to visit Leitrim

Minister for Rural and Community Development and Social Protection, Heather Humphreys will visit Leitrim before aChristmas.

Cllr Enda McGloin said he will arrange for Leitrim County Council and councillors to meet with the Cavan/Monaghan Fine Gael TD to discuss LIS funding.



Last month Ballinamore Municipal District approved two LIS applications for private laneways in the district.

The total cost of the two projects came to €101,000.

Cllr Brendan Barry queried, with the rising costs of materials, if Leitrim County Council should have applied for more funding from the Government.

He noted that Cavan and Monaghan got €1m in funding for the same scheme that Leitrim received €230,000.

Cllr Enda McGloin noted the funding needs to be spent before the end of the year. Cllr Paddy O'Rourke said if more funding was made available “our Council staff are never found wanting” and the work would be completed.

Darragh O'Boyle said he could not fully answer the question.

He said the Council are finding it extremely difficult to contract out work due to the high costs of labour and materials.

Cllr Brendan Barry again stressed that if the Council had sought €1.5m, they could have got €1m. Instead they applied for €300,000 and were granted €230,000.



Vincent Dwyer noted that Terry McGovern had explained the process before the full Leitrim County Council meeting and it was not as simple as “we didn't apply for as much.”

All details will be discussed with Minister Humphreys during her visit.