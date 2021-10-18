Apply to get on this year's Late Late Toy Show!

Late Late Toy Show 2021
Applications are now open for tickets to this year’s Late Late Toy Show!
The annual highlight in Irish television is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited.
The Late Late Toy Show 2021 will be aired live on RTÉ One this coming November 26.
As you know, tickets to this beloved television show are like gold dust, even more so this year due to a reduced audience. But if you’re not in, you can’t win, so you might as well give it a go and submit an application form, here.
Applicants are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and they must be over the age of 18. They're also asked to write a little bit about themselves and why they'd be eager to attend.
While the theme for this year’s Toy Show has yet to be revealed, we have no doubt it will be absolutely magical.
Applications are also open for children who want to show off their talents.
