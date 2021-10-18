Search

18/10/2021

Apply to get on this year's Late Late Toy Show!

Apply to get on this year's Late Late Toy Show!

Late Late Toy Show 2021

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Applications are now open for tickets to this year’s Late Late Toy Show!

The annual highlight in Irish television is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The Late Late Toy Show 2021 will be aired live on RTÉ One this coming November 26. 

As you know, tickets to this beloved television show are like gold dust, even more so this year due to a reduced audience. But if you’re not in, you can’t win, so you might as well give it a go and submit an application form, here.

Applicants are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and they must be over the age of 18. They're also asked to write a little bit about themselves and why they'd be eager to attend.

While the theme for this year’s Toy Show has yet to be revealed, we have no doubt it will be absolutely magical. 

Applications are also open for children who want to show off their talents.

Drop in the number of pubs in Leitrim since the Pandemic

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media