Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, October 22, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jim Brady, Pollintemple, Virginia, Cavan/ Arva, Cavan

The death has occurred of Jim Brady of Arva, the Lakeside Manor Hotel and Pollintemple, Virginia, Cavan. He passed away peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. His loving wife, Méabh, and his sons Farrell, Conor and Darragh will sadly miss Jim, along with his brothers Seán, Brian, Thomas, Brendan, his sister Anne, his sisters-in-law, his brothers-in-law, his nieces, his nephews, his family and his many friends. He will reunite with his brother Vincent and his sister Margeret, his mother Annie and his father Tom. Jim will be reposing at his residence (Pollintemple, Virginia – A82 RF30) this Thursday evening from 3pm to 8pm. He will depart from his home this Friday at 1:40 pm with arrival at Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. The burial will commence afterwards in Maghera Cemetery. We invite people to form a guard of honour along the Bailieborough Rd, Virginia, to the chapel, or along the route to the Maghera graveyard as a mark of respect. We suggest that rather than gifting flowers, people could consider donating to the Irish cancer society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate.

Maurice Barry, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Barry, Maurice, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Paris, France. 20th October 2021. Passed away peacefully in the care of North West Hospice Sligo surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernadette. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Karine, sons Joseph, Maurice and grandchildren, Eloise, Louis & Chloe, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Thursday, 21st October 2021, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Friday, 22nd of October 2021 for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Maurice's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. Maurice's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House Strictly Private Please.

PJ McLoughlin, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of PJ McLoughlin, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Essie (Margaret), daughters Margaret and Anne, grandchildren Jamie, Conor, Joseph, Meghan, Hannah and Kyle; brother in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home in Sheena, Drumkeerin, on Friday from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. PJ's funeral cortege will leave his late residence on Saturday morning at 11.45am to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin for Funeral Mass at 12.00pm. Burial to follow in Kilbride Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to The Parkinsons Association of Ireland. House private outside of reposing times. Covid restrictions to apply at all times with 50% capacity in the church. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may do so on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie

Charlie Regan, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Charlie Regan, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. October 18th 2021 (suddenly) at Galway University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret, sister Peggy, brother Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Joseph and Cathal, daughter Ciara, son-in law Damien, sister Ann Duignan (Annaduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Charlie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning at 11.15 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Charlie’s Funeral Mass. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, the Church is limited to 50 % capacity.

Tessie Stewart (née Nolan), Holywell, Belcoo, Fermanagh / Armagh



Stewart, Tessie - R.I.P. Late of her daughter Colette King’s residence, 36 Clontigora Road, Killean and formerly of Holywell, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, 20th October 2021, peacefully, at Hockley Lodge Nursing Home, Armagh. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Sean, Collette, Aidan, Mena (Australia), Christine and Ciaran.

Requiem Mass today (Friday 22nd October) at 11.00am in St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo,, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family home strictly private due to Covid restrictions.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Philomena, sons-in-law , daughters-in-law and the extended family circle.

Lena Loughlin (née Kelly), Gortnaskeagh, Leckaun, Leitrim



Lena Loughlin (nee Kelly) Gortnaskeagh, Leckaun, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family, at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband Mickey and grandson Mark. Much loved mother of Joe, Micháel, Jim and Margaret. Deeply missed by her daughters in law Susan and Geraldine, son in law Con, grandchildren Abi, Michael and Seán, her nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her family home on Saturday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday to The Church of Mary Mother of God, Newtownmanor, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Mary Murray (née Walsh), Kiltybarden, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.Predeceased by her brother Tony and baby Peter.

Sadly missed by her husband Peenie, daughter Barbara, sons Hughie, Peter, Paul and Neville, son in law Eamonn, beloved grandchildren Alannah, Darragh, Dearbhla and Thomas, her sisters, Marion and Una, brother Fred, uncle Weedy and Sissie, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Friday 22nd October from 4pm to 9pm. Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday at 11.40am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leo O'Beirne, Fenagh, Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Joe, Alexander(Lexy), Gerry and sister Meave. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife of 50 years, Margaret (Peig), sons and daughter Joe, Aileen, David and Declan, daughters-in law Niamh, Nicola and Audrey, grandchildren Aoife, Cian, Liam, Daniel, Laura, Charlie, Elsie, Isla and Paul her sister Carmel brother-in-law,sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his Residence tomorrow Friday from 5pm until 9pm family neighbours and friends welcome.Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Peter McVerry Trust.

Maureen Sayers (née Regan), Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Maureen Sayers (née Regan) Cheshire, England and formerly of Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim, Monday the 4th of October 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Macclesfield, Hospital, Cheshire. Predeceased by her loving husband; Joe her parents; Mary Anne and Frank.

Deeply regretted and much loved by her brother; Tom (Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan), sisters; Philomena (New Jersey, USA), Jeanette (Loughrea, Co. Galway) and Anna (Falkirk, Scotland), brothers-in-law; Arthur, Douglas and Maurice, sister-in-law; Anne, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Ireland and Cheshire.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, the 26th of October 2021, at 11 am in St. Brigid's Church, Kiltubrid followed by burial to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o M.J. McLoughlin Funeral Directors, Carrick-on-Shannon.

May they all Rest in Peace