“I’m George Michael” says Kinlough man at 3.45 am in a pub in Donegal

A Kinlough man, who was later convicted of disorderly conduct was found behind the bar of a Donegal pub at 3.45 am, Ballyshannon District Court was told.

Adrien McGuinness (36) of St Aidan’s Court, Dartry Road, Kinlough pleaded guilty to that offence that happened on December 20 last year.

A charge of failing to comply with the directions of a peace office was struck out.

When gardai asked him his name, the defendant replied: “George Michael”.

The court was told that gardai were parked outside the Jolly Farmers Pub, Cloghore at 3.15 am when Adrien McGuinness approached and lifted the front wiper off the windscreen.

He said he was just looking at the car and he was asked to leave the area.

The gardai came back at 3.45 am and could hear voices inside in the pub.

When they went in the defendant was behind the bar.

When asked for his name he said: “George Michael”.

The court heard the defendant had a previous conviction for failing to comply with the directions of a peace officer in 2011.

Defence Solicitor Rory O’Brien said his client apologised for his behaviour and was too old to be acting in such a manner.

The single man had far too much to drink, and it was a Christmas celebration and he again apologised for his actions.

Judge Kevin Kilrane noted that the defendant had caused damage to the patrol car.

He fined the defendant €200 for disorderly conduct.

The judge added, “I don’t like his behaviour on the night as he was smart in giving the wrong name”.

On that basis, the judge turned down a request for a payment to charity to avoid a conviction.