Former heroin addict told he's facing prison or community service

A 43-year-old former heroin addict from Dublin who was caught driving without insurance was told he is facing six months in prison or 200 hours of community service, if found suitable.

David Smith, 15 Blackhall Court, Dublin 7, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and without a driving licence on June 5, 2021 at Tuckmillpark, Manorhamilton.

The local court heard the defendant had three previous convictions for driving without insurance. He had been sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Dublin Circuit Court in February 2020.

Solicitor, John Anderson, said Mr Smith was in the area for the weekend and his partner got sick and was unable to drive and he “foolishly” drove.

He said he has four children and was a heroin addict but has been clean the last three years.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said the defendant “drove with no insurance again and again and again. There’s no excuse for it.”

She noted it was “not a triggering offence” and adjourned the case until December 8 for a probation report.

Judge Gearty said on the no insurance plea she would be indicating six months in prison or 200 hours community service, if suitable.

The no driving licence charge was taken into consideration.