Farewell to court presenter

Tributes were paid to Sgt Michael Gallagher at Manorhamilton District Court last Wednesday who officiated at his last court before retiring from An Garda Siochana.

Kieran Ryan, President of the Leitrim Bar Association, said that on behalf of himself and all his colleagues in the legal profession he would like to thank Sgt Gallagher and wish him well in his retirement.

Mr Ryan said Sgt Gallagher was always “very pragmatic and sensible in his approach” and described him as “a very capable and efficient individual and a gentleman to deal with.”

Joe Morris, on behalf of the Courts Service, wished to be associated with the remarks and thanked Sgt Gallagher for his work and service.

Inspector Mick Collins, on behalf of An Garda Siochana, thanked Sgt Gallagher for “his stellar work” over 30 years in various locations.

He said Sgt Gallagher ran the court presenter’s office like a well oiled machine and said he would be a massive loss to his colleagues and the Gardai in general.

Donal O’Grady, on behalf of the staff of Leitrim Observer, thanked Sgt Gallagher for his cooperation and courtesy over the years.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said Sgt Gallagher was “in the top drawer of court presenters” and was an example of how it should be done, “presenting the cases to the court so politely, conscientiously and compassionately.”

Sgt Gallagher said he worked hard to be fair to every stakeholder in the court process and enjoyed his time in the role.

He thanked everyone for their kind words and wished his successor, Sgt John O’Reilly, well in the new role.