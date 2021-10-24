Man fined for breaking Covid regulations

Diarmuid McManus, Castletown, Manorhamilton was convicted and fined €100 for breaching Covid travel regulations in force at the time on February 7, 2021 at Clooneen, Manorhamilton.
Gardai detected the defendant at 9.27pm on that date congregating with other people at the rear of a garage in Manorhamilton.
A fixed charge notice was issued and not paid. Manorhamilton District Court heard the 20-year-old mechanic had tried to pay the fine but left it too late.
