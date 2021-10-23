Over 2,400 new cases of Covid-19

The Department of Health has been notified of 2,427 new cases of Covid-19.
There are 449 people in hospital with the coronavirus, which is down eight on yesterday.
The department said that 93 people are being treated in ICU, which is up three from yesterday.
The hospital number compares to 406 patients hospitalised with Covid on this day last week and 353 people two weeks ago.
