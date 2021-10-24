Sunday's death notices in the Leitrim area

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Woods, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael Woods, Corrabeigh, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 23rd October 2021, peacefully in the care of Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Woods. Sadly missed by his sons Gary, Alan and Darren, grandchildren Chloe and Josh, sisters Eileen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Monday, 25th October for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill.

Margaret McCabe, Arva, Co Cavan

Margaret McCabe (née Murray), Corlespratten, Arva, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Friday, October 22. Wife of the late Jack. Lovingly remembered by her sons Gerard and Arthur daughters Ann, Mary, Bernie and Patricia,Sons-in-law,daughters-in-law,grandchildren,great-grandchild,sisters Maisie, Betty and Ronnie and brother John nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law Arthur and Caroline on Sunday 24th from 4pm until 8pm. House private thereafter. Funeral to arrive at Sacred heart church Arva for Funeral mass at 11am on Monday 25th followed by Internment in Coronea cemetery.

Mary McGowan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McGowan (née Wymbs), Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at home on Friday, October 22nd. Sadly missed by her son Owenie, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandson Stephen, her brothers P.J., Gerard, Daniel, her sisters Marion Donaldson (Kinlough) and Bridie Travers (Galway) and all her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of her son Owenie and daughter-in-law Fiona (Derryloughan) on Saturday from 2pm. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed on the Kinlough-Glenade-Parish-Co-Leitrim Facebook page

Lena Loughlin, Leckaun, Co Leitrim

Lena Loughlin (nee Kelly) Gortnaskeagh, Leckaun, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family, at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband Mickey and grandson Mark. Much loved mother of Joe, Micháel, Jim and Margaret. Deeply missed by her daughters in law Susan and Geraldine, son in law Con, grandchildren Abi, Michael and Seán, her nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Sunday to The Church of Mary Mother of God, Newtownmanor, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Una McBarron, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Una McBarron, Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan on Friday, October 22nd, at the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell, in her 104th year. Deeply regretted by her loving nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Sunday from Breffni Care Centre, confined to family only please, arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass can be watched on the link: https://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/

Maureen Sayers, Cheshire, England / Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Sayers (née Regan) Cheshire, England and formerly of Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim, on Monday, 4th October 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Macclesfield, Hospital, Cheshire. Predeceased by her loving husband; Joe her parents; Mary Anne and Frank. Deeply regretted and much loved by her brother; Tom (Mullaghboy, Keshcarrigan), sisters; Philomena (New Jersey, USA), Jeanette (Loughrea, Co. Galway) and Anna (Falkirk, Scotland), brothers-in-law; Arthur, Douglas and Maurice, sister-in-law; Anne, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Ireland and Cheshire.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 26th October, at 11 am in St. Brigid's Church, Kiltubrid followed by burial to the local cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace