Today's Covid figures announced

The Department of Health has been notified of 1,725 new cases of Covid-19.
There are 473 Covid patients in hospital, which is up 24 on yesterday's figure.
The department said that 97 people are in intensive care, which is a rise of four from yesterday.
Meanwhile, the number of people registering for a Covid-19 vaccination has increased, according to the HSE Chief Executive.
Paul Reid said registrations have risen from around 1,000 a day to between 2,000-2,500 daily.
He said there are "a range of initiatives over the next week, right throughout Halloween, to get to those people who are unvaccinated and encourage them to come forward".
"We would be hopeful that the message is getting through to those people to come forward, get advice and register for the vaccine."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.