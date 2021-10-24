Search

24/10/2021

Today's Covid figures announced

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen coronavirus covid-19

Reporter:

news reporter

The Department of Health has been notified of 1,725 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 473 Covid patients in hospital, which is up 24 on yesterday's figure.

The department said that 97 people are in intensive care, which is a rise of four from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of people registering for a Covid-19 vaccination has increased, according to the HSE Chief Executive.

Paul Reid said registrations have risen from around 1,000 a day to between 2,000-2,500 daily.

He said there are "a range of initiatives over the next week, right throughout Halloween, to get to those people who are unvaccinated and encourage them to come forward".

"We would be hopeful that the message is getting through to those people to come forward, get advice and register for the vaccine."

