Defendant who failed to stay on the 'straight and narrow' appears at Leitrim court

A man, with 151 previous convictions has been jailed for two months for failing to comply with the directions of a peace officer, Carrick-on- Shannon District Court heard.

Joseph McDonagh (36) of no fixed abode appeared in custody before Judge Deirdre Gearty.

His defence solicitor Martin Burke said his client was pleading guilty to that charge and a charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour at Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon on May 10 last year.



Inspector Emmett Treacy told the court that gardai got a phone call from a Bus Eireann driver about an unruly passenger who had been abusive to the driver and had headbutted the window.

The defendant had to be dragged out of the bus and was asked to leave the area but had refused.

The court was told the defendant had this case put back to see how he was behaving, by Judge Kevin Kilrane at a previous sitting.

The defendant’s release date from his existing custody is January 29 and he had gone into jail last September.



Mr Burke said his client had problems with alcohol and he been in the care of the State for almost all of his life.

The solicitor asked the court if it was possible not to extend his prison sentence.

This incident, he said, was alcohol related as the defendant had a bus ticket but was refused entry and lashed out at the driver in an unpleasant manner.



Judge Deirdre Gearty noted the guilty plea, saying however the defendant did not “stay on the straight and narrow”.

The judge jailed the defendant for two months on the charge of failing to comply with the directions of a peace officer. The sentence was concurrent.

The charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour was taken into consideration.