Ordered to pay €150 to Carrick-on-Shannnon CCTV

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse
A Dublin resident has been fined for a breach of temporary Covid regulations.
Winnie Mongan (48), of Kilnamuddrick Road, Clondalkin, Co Dublin, who was not in court, was stopped in a vehicle at Glenpatrick Carrick-on-Shannon on January 29 this year.
The defendant was charged with leaving her place of residence without a reasonable excuse in contravention of temporary Covid regulations. A fixed penalty notice was issued but was not paid.
Judge Deirdre Gearty ordered that if €150 was paid to Carrick CCTV the charge would be struck out.
Leitrim LGFA chairperson Aidan Heron presents the Cup to Glencar Manor captain Melissa Hewitt Picture: Willie Donnellan
Glencar Manor's Ailbhe Clancy drives the ball past St Joseph's Kiera Masterson Picture: Willie Donnellan
