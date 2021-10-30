Stole garden furniture from shop in Boyle

A County Roscommon man who stole garden furniture from a shop in Boyle has been convicted and fined at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Gerry Maughan (45) Church View, Boyle pleaded guilty to stealing a set of garden furniture at Cooney’s Centra, Boyle, the property of Emer Cooney, on June 17.

Inspector Emmett Treacy told the court that the defendant reversed his car at the front of the store and stole garden furniture at 8.51pm.

He bought two ice creams and paid for them but did not pay for the furniture.

The furniture had been recovered the court heard.

The court heard he had previous convictions for road traffic matters.

Defence solicitor Martin Burke said his client is a 45-year-old separated father-of-five whose wife is in Dublin with their children.

He travells up and down to Dublin to see them as much as he could.

The defendant was on €150 of social welfare and €50 of that went to his wife.

The solicitor said it was an opportunistic crime.

It was coloured by the fact that his medication was “not as they should be” from his psychiatrist.

The defendant made full admissions and co-operated fully.

There was no history of these type of offences or similar pattern of behaviour and it was not something the defendant would do again.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said she sincerely hoped that was the case.

The judge said it was opportunistic but was “a deliberate act.”

Judge Gearty fined the defendant €200.