Cavan couple to pay €150 to charity following Covid regulations breach

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
A Cavan couple, who left their place of residence without reasonable excuse contrary to temporary Covid regulations, have been told to pay €150 to charity.
Teresa McDonagh (40) and Brian McDonagh (45) of Townparks, Cavan were issued with a fixed penalty notice for a breach of the regulations at Attifinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon on March 11 last.
Defence solicitor Niamh McGovern said the couple were a day late in paying the fine.
Judge Deirdre Gearty ordered €150 to be paid to Carrick CCTV.
