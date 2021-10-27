Kathleen’s dream fulfilled as bionic exoskeleton is delivered

Carrick-on-Shannon woman Kathleen O'Connor was a proud lady last Friday with the delivery of the first exoskeleton suit west of the Shannon.
Kathleen, who has multiple sclerosis, and her hard working committee raised the necessary funds together with a LEADER grant of €70,000 to get the bionic suit for this part of the country.
An exoskeleton suit is used in rehabilitation which allows individuals with any lower limb weakness or paralysis to stand up and walk.
The suit is a wearable, battery-operated bionic exoskeleton worn over the and users' clothes.
Kathleen was joined by family, friends and neighbours for the special delivery which was blessed by Fr Seamus O'Rourke.
