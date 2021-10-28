Leitrim man given time to pay Covid breach fine

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
A man, who was previously told to pay a fine for breaching Covid regulations, has been given until November 23 to pay €100 if he wants to avoid a conviction, at Carrick-on- Shannon District Court.
Judge Deirdre Gearty put the case against Thomas Stokes (38) of Oaklands Manor, Carrick-on-Shannon back for payment of €100 to November 23 when the case would be struck out.
The defendant was charged with attending an event on March 12 this year at Attirory, Carrick-on- Shannon in a dwelling in which he was not a resident for social purposes in contravention of temporary Covid regulations.
Judge Gearty said it would be a conviction if the money was not paid by that date.
