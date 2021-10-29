Beautifully maintained four bedroom detached house near Ballinamore

Use the NEXT > to go through the gallery
Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to present to market this beautifully maintained 4 bedroom detached house (circa 189m²) situated at Miskawn Glebe, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim on the slopes of the Sliabh an Iarainn mountains and yet only 6km from the nearby waterside town of Ballinamore.
This detached house situated at Miskawn Glebe, Aughnasheelin, sits on 0.75 acres.
Completed in 2013 to a high standard the property is ideally suited for use as a family home and is sited on approx. 0.75 acres (Folio no: LM18790F) of landscaped gardens and can be purchased fully furnished if required (additional costs for furnishings).
Ready for immediate occupation the accommodation in this property comprises of the following: hallway, sun room, open plan kitchen/dining and living room (stove), utility room, bathroom hotpress and 4 bedrooms (3 en-suite).
Some of the many features include: patio area with mountain views, house is fully alarmed with electric gates, integrated kitchen appliances, remote heating controls and option to purchase fully furnished.
Viewing a must and strictly by appointment only.
Contact: Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.
Tel: 071964 5555
E: info@ghproperty.com
W: www.ghproperty.com
