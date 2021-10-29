Treasure Leitrim issued renewed call or Minister Ryan not to issue prospecting licence for North Leitrim

There have been renewed calls from action group, Treasure Leitrim, for Minister Eamon Ryan not to issue a prospecting license for parts of County Leitrim to the mining company Flintridge Resources.

The calls come after the broadcast of an investigation by the BBC programme Spotlight this week which documented the experiences of communities in Co Tyrone impacted by the gold mining industry.

In a statement issued to www.leitrimobserver.ie Treasure Leitrim have noted that, since Minister Eamon Ryan made public his intention to issue a prospecting license to the mining industry, the local community has being building opposition to the proposal with an online objection system while many hundreds of other hand written objections are being gathered in local businesses, active age groups, and marts.

The Treasure Leitrim group will also be gathering objections at the Manorhamilton Farmers market today, Friday, October 29 and on Saturday, October 30 at the towns Samhain parade.

The group are also calling on people to gather outside the meeting of Leitrim County Council at the Bush Hotel on Monday, November 1 in Carrick-on-Shannon where it is hoped that opposition to Minister Eamon Ryan’s proposal will also be ratified by all councillors.

One of the spokespersons for Treasure Leitrim, Jamie Murphy, said “We have been overwhelmed by the response of the community so far but we need to maintain pressure on Minister Ryan and the government as a whole. The deadline for lodging objections is November 7 and we are encouraging as many people as possible to make one, whether you are in Leitrim or further afield.

"We also need all of our local and National elected representatives to speak out strongly on the issue and ask Eamon Ryan not to grant this license. It was great to see our Manorhamilton councillors oppose the project. The best way to ensure that this carbon heavy, energy intensive energy does not get a foothold in the community is not to issue the prospecting license in the first place. We have to learn from the experiences of the communities in Tyrone that was powerfully represented in the Spotlight documentary. We need to stop the industry before it starts."

A take action page with a form to object to the licence has been set up by Friends of the Earth. It can be accessed here: /www.foe.ie/takeaction/object-to-mininglicences-in-leitrim/