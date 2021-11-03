Ann Foley Memorial Run raises close to €40k

Just one month after the untimely death of Ann Foley, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon her family has raised close to €40,000 in aid of Mayo Roscommon Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society.



Ann's sons David, Dermot and Karl ran 20km from Rooskey to Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, October 30 in an effort to raise funds in their mother's memory.

The Foley family are heartbroken by the loss of Ann, the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend the world has ever known.

Ann lost her fight to cancer on October 1. She died at home surrounded by her loving family, just 11 weeks after she had a brain tumour removed.

Ann didn't fight alone. The family will be forever grateful to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team who helped to fulfill Ann's wishes to be at home at the end of her life.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, fundraising for Hospice and Cancer charities has been hugely impacted and the Foley family feel lucky they received nursing support from the Irish Cancer Society, without whom Ann could not have been at home in her last days.

The family say “Ann touched the lives of all who knew her in a very special way. Our aim now is to help other families in Ann's memory.”

The fundraiser remains open for one more week, so anyone who wants to give any donation big or small can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/i-didnt-fight-alone-ann-foley-memorial-run

