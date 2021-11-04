Search

04/11/2021

Probation report requested on young Leitrim man who assaulted two gardai

Jail sentence imposed at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for theft of copper wire

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

A man pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a garda as well as a charge of dangerous parking when his cases came before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
Brendan Lynch, with addresses at 11 Sinnan, Marymount, Carrick-on -Shannon and Kilmaddaroe, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, pleaded guilty to the assault charges on August 14, 2019, at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon and Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.
Inspector Emmet Treacy told the court the defendant was in an argument with door staff of The Landmark Hotel where he was refused entry.
Garda Clement McCormack witnessed the argument and directed the defendant to leave the area. Mr Lynch cursed at the garda and then began to walk away. Garda McCormack followed him and Mr Lynch turned and punched the garda on the left shoulder area.


Mr Lynch was arrested and taken to the garda station where he continued to struggle and spat into the face of Garda Tom Currid and kicked out at the garda when he was being taken to the cell, hitting him on the right thigh.
Insp Treacy said the defendant had one previous conviction for no insurance in January 2020 for which he was fined €300.
The other charge before the court, Insp Treacy said, related to a call gardai received of a vehicle causing an obstruction at Drumlumman, Carrick-on- Shannon on April 29, 2020.
Gardai observed a red Audi partially blocking the outbound lane. There was a note on the window saying the car would be moved as soon as possible.
Garda Burke seized the vehicle and spoke to the owner. He said he was driving the vehicle and got a puncture. When he went to tow it the tow rope snapped. He tried to contact a tow company but couldn't get one.


Martin Burke, solicitor, said Mr Lynch had arranged for someone to come and tow the vehicle the morning it was seized. He said Mr Lynch got a blow out and the tow rope broke and he was unable to put the car in off the road.
He said the other matters were serious. He said Mr Lynch is a young man, now 19. At the time he was 17 and he was in a very troublesome state and was engaged with the gardai's juvenile liaison service. He said Mr Lynch had multiple incidents with the gardai that were finalised under the juvenile liaison service.
Mr Burke said he was told that due to the frequency of his interactions with the gardai, Mr Lynch felt he had been dealt with in a very heavy handed manner on a number of occasions.
He made a complaint to the Garda Ombudsman but that complaint has since been withdrawn and he was now accepting a plea to the charges.


He said Mr Lynch is now on a two year outdoor pursuits training course. Mr Burke said earlier this year he was involved in a road traffic incident which left him with life changing injuries to his hand.
Judge Deirdre Gearty said this was a matter where the court would benefit from a probation report. She said it was a very serious incident and she needed to know what was going on in Mr Lynch's life.
The matter was put back to January 28 next. A certificate of legal aid was granted.

