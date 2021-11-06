No excuse for Leitrim man’s behaviour says Judge

A man who threw a wheel brace at the window of his neighbour with whom he was having difficulties was told there was no excuse for his behaviour by Judge Deirdre Gearty.

Vincent Hughes, 13 The Plaza, Central Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on February 10, 2020 and again on March 16, 2020, as well as attempted criminal damage to property belonging to David Ryan on the latter date.

The court heard from Inspector Tony Byrne that the defendant and the injured party both lived in the same block of apartments in Carrick-on-Shannon. The injured party resided on the first floor and the defendant on the ground floor.

On the morning of February 10 at approximately 7.40am the injured party heard roaring and shouting from the flat downstairs. The defendant was making very disparaging remarks and he could hear them through the floor. He took exception to what was being said and he stamped on the floor and told the defendant to shut up.

The injured party then left for work and out in the car park he met the defendant and there were more disparaging remarks made to him.

Insp Byrne said on March 16 there were further disparaging and threatening remarks shouted up to the injured party. The defendant then went to the boot of his car and got a wheel brace which he threw and it struck the injured party's window. There was no damage caused, the wheel brace struck the window and bounced off it.

There were no previous convictions against Mr Hughes.

John McNulty, solicitor, said Mr Hughes has vacated the apartment block since April 2020 and there has been no contact between the parties since then.

He said Mr Hughes felt there was a lot of noise coming from the apartment upstairs. Judge Gearty said there is civil remedy for that and if there is excessive noise then steps can be taken.

Mr Hughes is a 50-year-old long distance lorry driver who is ill at the moment and receiving treatment. He now lives with his fiancee near Lough Rynn in Mohill.

Mr McNulty said the parties did not see eye to eye and Mr Hughes accepted he should have pursued a legitimate course of action.

Mr Hughes apologised to the court and said it was out of character for him. He gave an undertaking that he will have no contact in any way with the injured party.

“There is no excuse for the kind of behaviour Mr Hughes engaged in,” said Judge Gearty. She noted that he has accepted that he behaved inappropriately.

Judge Gearty said she would apply the Probation Act, Section 1.2, in relation to the public order offence on March 16, 2020, and would take the other matters into consideration.