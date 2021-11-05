Leitrim man disqualified for three years

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
John Gaffney, 13 Riverside Apartments, Ballinamore pleaded guilty at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court to drunk driving on July 11, 2020 at Drummanasooan, Drumshanbo.
The court heard Gardai noted a van driving on the R280 in the opposite direction at 1.40am. They turned and followed it and observed it driving on the centre line of the road.
The van was stopped and the driver was arrested and taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where his reading was 103/100 breath. He had no previous convictions.
John McNulty, solicitor, said Mr Gaffney had been attending a family function in Drumkeerin and took a chance in driving back to Ballinamore. He fully cooperated with the Gardai.
Judge Deirdre Gearty convicted and fined Mr Gaffney €300 and disqualified him for three years.
A certificate of legal aid was granted.
