Leitrim woman charged with assault causing harm

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse
A Drumshanbo woman has appeared at Carrick-on- Shannon district court on a charge of assault causing harm.
Sabrina Johnston, (41) Cnoc An Iuir, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo is charged with assaulting Bradley Swayne causing him harm on August 13 last year, at St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on- Shannon.
The court heard the defendant was arrested and charged in Carrick-on- Shannon on Thursday morning, October 21.
The court was told the DPP had directed trial on indictment in the circuit court. It was expected that the book of evidence would be ready in six weeks time.
Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded the defendant on her own bail of €100 until December 7.
This was on condition that she has no direct or indirect contact with the alleged injured party, including by social media, or any “other suspects”.
Defence solicitor Martin Burke asked if the defendant was aware of who the other suspects are.
The court was told that she was aware of that fact.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.