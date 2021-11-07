Search

07/11/2021

Leitrim woman charged with assault causing harm

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

A Drumshanbo woman has appeared at Carrick-on- Shannon district court on a charge of assault causing harm.
Sabrina Johnston, (41) Cnoc An Iuir, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo is charged with assaulting Bradley Swayne causing him harm on August 13 last year, at St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on- Shannon.
The court heard the defendant was arrested and charged in Carrick-on- Shannon on Thursday morning, October 21.
The court was told the DPP had directed trial on indictment in the circuit court. It was expected that the book of evidence would be ready in six weeks time.
Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded the defendant on her own bail of €100 until December 7.
This was on condition that she has no direct or indirect contact with the alleged injured party, including by social media, or any “other suspects”.
Defence solicitor Martin Burke asked if the defendant was aware of who the other suspects are.
The court was told that she was aware of that fact.

Local News

